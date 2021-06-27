Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.45

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.45 and last traded at C$15.39, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.44.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.