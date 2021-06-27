BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report $46.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

BIGC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -61.37. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,714,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,110 shares of company stock valued at $11,661,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in BigCommerce by 137.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

