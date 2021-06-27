Bintex Futures (BNTX) Achieves Market Cap of $71,546.36

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $71,546.36 and $636,847.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00161023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.99 or 0.99548892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

