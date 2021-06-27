Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIO opened at $633.56 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.48 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $608.58.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

