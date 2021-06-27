BitBall 1-Day Volume Reaches $892,771.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $892,771.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,684.56 or 1.00035543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00028939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000796 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

