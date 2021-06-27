Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $455.79 or 0.01395884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.56 billion and $1.32 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,652.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00389636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00076873 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004228 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,774,575 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

