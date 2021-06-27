Bithao Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,444.00 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and $12,444.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Bithao coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00586678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036988 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao's total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

