Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 112.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 330,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKI stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.58.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

