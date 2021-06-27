BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.93% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $37,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of AWH opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $653.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

