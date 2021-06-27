BlackRock Inc. Buys 24,915 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $190,476. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

