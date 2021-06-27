BlackRock Inc. Has $34.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,176,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $34,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,768,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,766 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,554,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,070,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after acquiring an additional 949,570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.43. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

