BlackRock Inc. Has $36.84 Million Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Sierra Bancorp worth $36,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

BSRR stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

