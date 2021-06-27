BlackRock Inc. Purchases 195,672 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Verastem worth $33,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $740.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

