BlackRock Inc. Purchases 85,984 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.05% of MasterCraft Boat worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $492.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.