BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,571. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $796.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

