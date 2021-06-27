Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,778 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $3,297,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 396,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $9,160,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,566. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

