Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

