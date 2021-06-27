Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $201.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.78. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $207.41.

