Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

BCO opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

