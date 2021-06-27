Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 165.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 150,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

