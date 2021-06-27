Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 60.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 68.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,442 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

CTXS opened at $115.96 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

