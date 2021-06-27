Blair William & Co. IL Sells 967 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after buying an additional 761,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,958,000 after buying an additional 588,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,925,000 after buying an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,794,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,582,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

NYSE BIP opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

