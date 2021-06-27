BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$18.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

