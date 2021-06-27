Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BOLIF opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

