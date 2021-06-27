Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRLXF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BRLXF opened at $30.47 on Friday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

