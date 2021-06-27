Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

BLX stock opened at C$37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.09. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$29.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

