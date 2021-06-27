Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at $773,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

