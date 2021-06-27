Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

