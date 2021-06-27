Boyd Group Services Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
BYD stock opened at C$226.09 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$218.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
