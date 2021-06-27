BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.74.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.49.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.