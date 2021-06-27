Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.