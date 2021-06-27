Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

