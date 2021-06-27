Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $289.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

