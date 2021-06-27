Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 130,566 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 62.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,566 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $169.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

