Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 36,839 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 323.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 415,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 164.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 178,603 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.