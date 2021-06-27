Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Group 1 Automotive worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,029,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period.

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

