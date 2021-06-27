Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,994 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

