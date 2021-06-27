Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,399 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Rent-A-Center worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.