Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Braskem posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Braskem stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.59. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

