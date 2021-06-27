Brian Distelburger Sells 16,001 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,044,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,666,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 4,933 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $68,026.07.

On Monday, June 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00.

YEXT opened at $14.57 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

