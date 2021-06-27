Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

BNL stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

