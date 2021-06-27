Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.