Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $294.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

