Brokerages Anticipate Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

SYBX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,854. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

