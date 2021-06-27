Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,206 shares of company stock valued at $9,193,637. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.70. 1,854,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.43. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

