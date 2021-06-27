Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post sales of $156.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.10 million to $162.11 million. Employers reported sales of $211.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $636.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE EIG traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 247,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73. Employers has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Employers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

