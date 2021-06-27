Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.12. 762,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,079. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

