Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 142.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,700. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

