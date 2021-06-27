Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,647. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,173. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.51. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $197.65.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.