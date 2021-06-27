Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $714.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.